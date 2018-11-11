news

Microsoft announced that the Xbox One console would support mouse and keyboards on November 14, and that it was partnering with Razer to create a special line of keyboard and mouse products.

Microsoft also said it planed to acquire game development studios Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.

Microsoft's Xbox One console will officially get mouse and keyboard support on November 14, the company said on Saturday at its XO18 event.

Eight games including Fortnite will be ready to support keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox console in November, with several other game developers committed to support the feature after that. And Microsoft says it is partnering with gaming hardware company Razer to offer a special "Designed for Xbox" mouse and keyboard that will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

Microsoft had previously said it would offer keyboard and mouse support, but it was not clear until now when the feature would arrive.

The news was among several announcements Microsoft made at the XO18 event. Microsoft also said it planned to acquire two small game development studios — Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.

"These two creative teams will continue to operate autonomously and bring their unique talents, IP and expertise to Microsoft Studios as they build new RPG experiences for our players and fans," Microsoft said. It did not provide financial terms of either acquisition.

These are the games that will offer keyboard and mouse support in November: