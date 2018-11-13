news

In an attempt to address what government regulators are calling an "epidemic" of teen vaping, Silicon Valley e-cig startup Juul officially stopped selling its flavored e-cigarettes at all retail stores, including convenience stores, vape shops, and gas stations.

The move is the company's strongest and most sweeping change since it began selling its sleek, flash drive-esque e-cigs in the summer of 2017. But it's only temporary. The company will resume selling its flavored products to stores once they agree to adopt Juul's new age restrictions and verification system.

"As of this morning, we stopped accepting retail orders for our Mango, Fruit, Creme, and Cucumber JUUL pods to the over 90,000 retail stores that sell our product, including traditional tobacco retailers (e.g., convenience stores) and specialty vape shops," Juul CEO Kevin Burns said in a statement.

Scientists and public health advocates have been nearly unanimous in voicing their approval for the move, which they say is a good first step toward helping to protect young people by making the products less appealing and harder to purchase. But some say it doesn't go far enough.

At the moment, Juul is the top e-cig brand, making up nearly 80% of the e-cig market. On November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was preparing to voluntarily pull its flavored products from brick-and-mortar stores ahead of an expected Food and Drug Administration ban on flavors.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and several scientists have said they're particularly concerned about the Juul because of its uniquely high concentrations of nicotine, a highly addictive substance, as well as its appealing fruit and mint flavors.

A study published in October suggested a "rapid uptake" among young people (including minors) of the Juul, and several researchers say the flavors are an especially appealing part of the product.

Researchers and public health advocates have also praised the expected FDA ban, which they call another important starting point.

"From my perspective as a pediatrician, I think this is step in the right direction in limiting sales and marketing of e-cigarettes to adolescents and young adults," Nicholas Chadi, a clinical pediatrics fellow at Boston Children's Hospital, told Business Insider.

A focus on flavors

Sweet e-cigarette flavors like Apple Pie and Watermelon have been a focal point for Gottlieb and other public health agencies. In a September statement announcing steps the FDA was taking to curb teen vaping, he wrote:

"We're especially focused on the flavored e-cigarettes," Gottlieb said in the statement. "And we're seriously considering a policy change that would lead to the immediate removal of these flavored products from the market."

In Juul's statement about the new decision, the company responded to this concern.

"We are sensitive to the concern articulated by Commissioner Gottlieb that '[f]lavors play an important role in driving the youth appeal,' and understand that products that appeal to adults also may appeal to youth," Burns said.

That's a significant turning point for the company, which has previously defended its flavors by saying they play an important role for adults looking to switch from traditional cigarettes to e-cigs.

"Our data show that flavors play a critical role in adult smokers’ ability to switch from combustible cigarettes, but we must prevent youth access," Burns said on Tuesday.

And an effort to address Juul's social media problem

Another part of Juul's recent statement outlines a plan to address Juul marketing on social media, where many users are young people. Part of that plan includes a decision to delete all of Juul's social media accounts.

"We are attacking the presence of Juul Labs on social media in two ways — eliminating our own social media accounts and continuing to monitor and remove inappropriate material from third-party accounts," Burns said in Tuesday's statement.

Researchers who've examined Juul's social media campaigns — which were posted across platforms popular with young people including YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram — have concluded that they were a runaway but problematic success. Juul stood out from other e-cigarette brands by advertising predominantly on social media, as opposed to places like on billboards or in magazines, scientists wrote in one study published this summer in the journal Tobacco Control.

Read more: $15 billion startup Juul used 'relaxation, freedom, and sex appeal' to market its creme-brulee-flavored e-cigs on Twitter and Instagram — but its success has come at a big cost

And the campaign took off, according to the researchers, who wrote that sales of the flash-drive-style devices were "highly correlated" with the company's social-media posts.

In Tuesday's statement, Burns admitted to the problem and said that the company's exit from social media was designed to address it. The company will also double down on existing efforts to flag and remove material it deems inappropriate from other accounts posting about Juul.

"There is no question that this user-generated social media content is linked to the appeal of vaping to underage users," Burns said. "This is why we have worked directly with social media platforms to remove tens of thousands of inappropriate posts."



San Francisco's flavor ban may have paved the way for similar moves from Juul and the FDA

Over the summer, the city of San Francisco passed a sweeping tobacco flavor ban that barred the sale of flavored e-cigs and menthol cigarettes. Several big names including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came out in support of the ban, suggesting at the time that it could spur similar moves in other cities.

"This vote should embolden other cities and states to act, because it demonstrates the public will not allow tobacco companies to stand in the way of policies that are proven to reduce smoking and save lives," he said in a statement.

Other advocates and many researchers who study e-cigs agree.

"Most scientists believe flavorings are used to target teenagers into becoming users," Ana Rule, a professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University and an author of a recent study on e-cigs and teens, told Business Insider this summer.

"There are of course many other factors such as marketing and peer-pressure, but when you look at the flavoring names, one has to wonder."