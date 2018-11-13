news

Stan Lee makes cameos in upcoming movies "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

And if you missed "Venom," he's in that, too. The movie is still in theaters.

Stan Lee died on Monday, but we'll still see a lot of the Marvel legend in theaters before the year is over.

The king of the cameo will be showing up in two very different movies in the coming weeks. First, he'll appear in Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet" on November 21, followed by Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on December 14.

Read more: Stan Lee, Marvel legend, dead at 95



In the animated "Ralph Breaks the Internet," Lee gives us the blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, as his legendary dark glasses and white mustache look shows up when Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) is inside an all-Disney section of the internet. As she runs from Stormtroopers, she accidentally bumps into Lee. Then, in "Into the Spider-Verse," also an animated movie, Lee gives a more traditional cameo as he delivers a few lines to Miles Morales.

Lee showing up in Marvel work goes all the way back to the comics in the 1960s, when he was overseeing the entire operation. He told Business Insider back in 2015 that it wasn't done on purpose.

"The artists back then would draw me in as a joke or just to have fun," Lee told Business Insider. "And I would put some dialogue balloons there and it looked as if I intended it. I didn't try to do cameos in those days."

If you are in a need for a Lee cameo right now, head to the theaters and see "Venom." He shows up at the very end of the movie.