The distribution centre is located at Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

This brings to two the number of distribution centres in the country.

The Ghana Health Service said the centre will begin operations by the end of October this year.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare disclosed the information while speaking at a “Medical Knowledge Fiesta 2019”, a conference organised by the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He noted that the centre was currently being test run and that it would provide emergency medical drone delivery services for hospitals in the middle belt of the country, comprising the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions, as well as parts of the Eastern and Volta regions.

Adding that Fly Zipline Ghana, the company providing the drone services, was currently developing a dashboard that would allow key stakeholders and management teams to have real information on the status of facilities and deliveries.

The first distribution centre was established at Omenako in the Eastern Region in April 2019.

The ‘Medical Knowledge Fiesta 2019’ is a four-day event themed: "The role of technology and innovation in healthcare delivery in Ghana.”

It is aimed at building the capacity of health practitioners to help leverage on technology for efficient healthcare delivery in the country.