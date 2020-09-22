With your current degree, will you still relevant in your field of work or even have a job in the next 10 years?

This is a question that many young people are currently asking themselves, as the world skews towards less manpower and more intuitiveness.

With each passing day, many people continue to lose their jobs to robots, machines and other androids.

Bookkeepers, traders and data-entry operators are becoming obsolete, while the introduction of algorithms, automation and AIs are making more people redundant.

10 degrees for the future

Maybe it hasn’t gotten to you yet, but if you don’t invent and reinvent yourself, you could soon find yourself in the same position.

That is why you need to start thinking of some degrees for the future. A degree for the future guarantees you a job when the world moves to the next level in the next few years.

Here are 10 degrees for the future:

Computer Engineering

Technology is becoming the order of the day and becoming a computer engineer makes you one of the most sought after professionals.

This involves knowing computer systems and components like circuit boards, routers, networks, as well as developing and implementing software. Computer Engineers are paid well too.

Nursing

Nursing is another degree for the future. It is projected that nursing will have the highest growth of any occupation in the next few years.

Good delivery is an essential part of today’s society and governments all over the world are striving to deliver better health services. And it is nurses and other health workers that will lead this agenda.

Accounting

Having a bachelor’s degree in accounting means you are one with an eye for detail and a knack for the numbers.

But every company needs an account to check sales, allocate employee salaries, and keep tabs on financial incomings and outgoings. These are key roles and accounting and auditing jobs will become more important in the future.

Electrical Engineering

Like the other above fields, a degree in Electrical Engineering will be relevant for a long time to come.

This field involves circuits and digital design fundamentals, telecom systems, computer hardware, maintenance of power grids, domestic appliances and power transmission.

All these are professionals that are currently in demand and it will remain so in for the foreseeable future.

Health Information Technology

Health Information Technology (HIT) trains you in medical record maintenance and equips you with the know-how on the systems by which they are kept.

Earning a degree in the field means more lucrative jobs will come your way. These include becoming a healthcare data manager, health information manager, data analyst, and medical records research analyst.

Artificial Intelligence

The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has cost many people their jobs, but many others are making breakthroughs thanks to AIs.

While there are thousands of job openings in artificial intelligence, very few people fill them due to the lack of qualification.

It involves computer science, data structures, imperative computation, functional programming, as well as sequential data structures.

Construction Management

It takes four years to complete a degree in construction management, but the job outlook after that is very positive.

This involves construction project management, surveying, plan interpretation and quantity take-off, and statics and strength of materials. The employment of construction managers is projected to increase by 10% in the next decade.

Biomedical Engineering

As long as humans continue to seek good health, biomedical engineers will also continue to be in high demand.

While other engineers specialise in machines, biomedical engineering deals with the human body, and an undergraduate degree in this field focuses on finding answers to medical problems.

They are also responsible for creating technological devices and systems for robotic surgery, prosthetics and replacement organs. Certainly, the roles of biomedical engineers will be more important in the coming years.

Business Administration

Business Administration is currently one of the in-demand jobs and will still be in demand for the next couple of years.

This includes HR, Sales, finance, marketing and operations, as well as consultancy in a variety of business areas.

Information Technology

A degree in Information Technology prepares one in the fields of communication, business and computer science.

Digital communications and web development are also an added qualification. With the world moving towards digitisation, you can see Information Technologists being in high demand in the future.