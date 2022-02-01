“The e-levy will help increase Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio from approximately 12.2% in 2020 to 20% by 2024. The introduction of the e-levy is expected to help increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 16.5% in 2022 from 13.4% in 2021,” government noted in a communique.

According to the government the e-levy rate will be 1.75% and the sender pays the levy meaning the receiver shall receive the full amount as expected.

Also the levy will only be charged on the value of the transfer above GHS 100 per person on a daily basis. The levy will be applied to mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the state agency responsible for collecting and accounting for the e-levy.

The introduction of the e-levy has been met with massive opposition by the majority of the Ghanaian public, with the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) threatening to vote against the bill in Parliament.

The different reactions from the industry’s stakeholders, and its negative impact on digital payments and on the digitization journey that Ghana is championing has led government to answer some relevant questions on the e-levy, with the hope that answers will be provided.

Below are 10 e-levy questions answered;

Why has Government decided to levy electronic transactions?

To expand the tax base

To increase domestic tax mobilisation due to Ghana’s low tax-per-GDP ratio compared to its peers and other developing nations. (South Africa- 26.7%, Senegal- 16.4%, SSA average- 16.5%, Ghana-12.2% in 2019)

Provide an opportunity for every Ghanaian to contribute towards the nation building

Reduce dependence on debt and borrowing

What will the revenue generated by the E-Levy be used for?

The proceeds shall be used to

tackle the seemingly intractable and hydra headed challenges of high youth unemployment;

inadequate and poor physical and digital infrastructure, including, in particular, roads;

rising public debt.

How will the levy be applied?

The levy will be applied on the value (amount) of transfer above GHS 100 on a daily basis. That is, after one hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS 100) a day cumulative transfer, the e-levy will be applied.

For example, if Kofi sends GHS 50 to his sister in the morning and sends another GHS 50 (GHS 100 in total) to his brother in the afternoon, he will not pay the E-levy.

However, if Kofi makes any other transfer in the day after the money sent to his brother, the transfer amount will attract the E-levy (i.e. 1.75% of any amount above the first GHS 100).

What transactions fall under the E-Levy?

Any transfer to or from a mobile money account or from a bank account of a person will be subject to the tax. These include:

Transfers done on the same mobile money network – For example sending money from your MTN Momo wallet to another person’s MTN Momo wallet.

Transfers from one mobile money network to a recipient on another network - For example sending money from your MTN Momo wallet to another person’s TIGO Cash wallet.

Transfers from banks accounts to mobile money accounts: For example, Kofi transfers money from an his CBG bank account to Ama’s MTN mobile money wallet.

Transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts: For example, Esi transfers money from her Vodafone Cash money wallet to Yaw’s GCB bank account .

Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual: Example- Kwame transferring money from his NIB Bank account to Akua's Prudential Bank account.

What transactions are NOT covered by the E-levy?

Cumulative transfer of GHS 100 per day made by the same person: Everyone has a daily tax-free threshold (Limit) GHS 100 – that is every person will be able to send up to GHS100 a day without the payment of the levy;

Transfer between accounts owned by the same person; if you are moving money between your own accounts (i.e., of the same person) then you will not be charged the E-LEVY. A transfer from Kojo’s Tigo wallet to his MTN wallet or from his CBG band account to his GCB bank account or from his savings account to his current or investment account etc. is exempt

Transfers for the payment of taxes, fees, and charges : Any payment of taxes fees or charges made to an MDA or MMDA using the Ghana.gov platform or other designated system is exempt.

Electronic Clearing of Cheques; Clearing of cheques by the banks and specialized deposit taking institutions such as the savings and loans companies etc. are exempt.

Specified merchant payments; payments made to commercial establishments through a payment service (mobile money, bank application fintech etc.) to a person registered with for the purposes of income tax or value-added tax is exempt. This applies to both online and physical sales

Transfers between principal, agent, and master-agent accounts. To avoid charging the levy multiple times transfers that pass through multiple service providers before they get to the actual recipient is exempt from the levy

Are utility and airtime payments subject to the E-levy?

Yes. Once the payment is made from a mobile money account, bank account, or through a merchant payment platform; and exceeds the GHS 100 daily threshold the levy is payable

Will the levy be charged on payments of salaries using mobile money?

If the payment is made from a corporate bank account, there will not be any charge on the amount.

Who is responsible for charging the E-Levy and how will it be charged?

The entities responsible for charging the levy are;

The mobile money operators (MTN Momo, Vodacash, AirtelTigo Money,

Zeepay and G-Money

Payment Service Providers such as E-Tranzact, Hubtel, Korba, expressPay etc,

All banks excluding rural and community banks

Specialised Deposit taking institutions such as rural and community banks,

savings and loan companies, finance houses etc.

The Minister also has the power to add to the list through Regulations

The levy will be charged whenever a person makes a transfer. The charging entity will add the levy to the transfer amount and charge both to the person’s wallet oraccount. The entity will then pay the levy collected to Government.

Who will be collecting the E-Levy?

Government, through the Ghana Revenue Authority will set up a platform to collect the E-Levy in collaboration with licensed Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs), licensed Payment Service Providers (PSPs), licensed Banks, and Other Financial Institutions licensed by the Bank of Ghana.

If I encounter some trouble, who can I call?