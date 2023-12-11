10,000 businesses, 20,000 youth to benefit from from Business and Employment Assistance Programme - Bawumia

The Business and Employment Support Programme, a flagship initiative of the YEA, will not only provide financial assistance to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) but also create job opportunities for the youth. Successful business applicants will receive financial support to sustain and expand their ventures, enabling them to pay salaries to the newly employed youth.

During the launch of the programme in Sunyani on December 11, 2023, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of supporting the youth and underscored the government's commitment to fostering opportunities for young Ghanaians in both business and employment.

"I am particularly excited about the relief this initiative will provide to the Ghanaian youth. The youth of this country are our greatest resource, and it is our collective duty to ensure that they are well positioned to make significant contributions to the economic development of our dear nation," Dr. Bawumia stated.

The Business and Employment Assistance Programme joins a suite of job creation and business support interventions initiated by the government through the YEA. Dr. Bawumia highlighted the successful piloting of the YouStart programme, with GH 100 million Cedis distributed this year, and other interventions such as engaging 21,000 youth as Community Police Assistants and Community Health Workers.

Furthermore, collaborations with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme have resulted in the training of 15,000 Ghanaian youth in business skills, corporate compliances, and financial sustainability practices. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is set to engage 20,000 youth under Phase 2 of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Pulse Ghana

Looking ahead, the YEA, in partnership with the Ghana TVET Service and the Ghana Energy Commission, plans to train 20,000 artisans in various fields, providing certification and the necessary tools and equipment for them to establish their enterprises.