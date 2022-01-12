Month-on-month (November 2021 – December 2021) inflation was 1.2%.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, told reporters in Accra on Wednesday, January 12, the rate exceeded the finance ministry’s forecast of 8 percent.

“This is the sixth consecutive month in a roll that prices of goods and services have gone up, indicating a 4.8 percentage difference between the rates recorded in June 2021 which was 7.8 percent relative to December 2021 which was 12.6 percent."

The gap between food and non-food items has reduced to a 0.3 percentage point difference; that is 12.8% versus 12.5%, respectively.

There was parity in the month-on-month food and non-food inflation this month (1.2% vs1.2%).

Housing and transport, which include fuel, recorded the highest inflation rates of 20.7% and 17.6%, respectively.

The contribution of food and non-alcoholic beverages to the overall inflation saw a marginal decline from 47.7% in November to 45.2% in December.

Inflation for locally produced items continues to dominate imported items.

The inflation rate for the Upper West region remains high with the Eastern region recording the least.