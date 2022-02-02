First, the business mogul was in the news over his McDan Aviation services, which includes operating a private jet service. This was a novelty, something most Ghanaians applauded.
5 intriguing facts about the closure of McDan's Private Jet Terminal
The Executive Chairman of McDan Aviation, Daniel McKorley has been in the news in the past week for good and bad reasons.
Then came the negative bit, the accusations by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) that McDan Aviation has failed to abide by the laws and rules in the aviation sector.
The GACL scolded McDan Aviation for breaching the aviation rules in constructing its private jet terminal.
The GACL eventually directed McDan Aviation in a letter to suspend operations at the fixed-base operator terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport with immediate effect.
The decision was communicated in a letter signed by the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).
Below are 5 to know about McDan's Private Jet Terminal closure;
- A Fixed Base Operator (Private Jet Terminal Operator) license fee is yet to be agreed with GACL.
- McDan Aviation owes GACL a total of US$4,505,034 and GHC 227,293 respectively
- The ground floor of Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport was leased to McDan Aviation by Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) for 15 years effective January 2019.
- Madam Oboshie Sai-Cofie was the Board Chairperson of GACL at the time of the agreement.
- Lastly, McDan Aviation was officially inaugurated on January 28, 2022 and closed down on February 1, 2022 due to security breaches and for an agreement to be reached on McDan’s financial obligation to GACL.
