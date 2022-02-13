RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

5 ways to be prudent on Val's Day with your expenditure

Authors:

Evans Effah

Valentine’s Day is a time for couples, lovers and people in relationships to flaunt their love and spoil their partner.

You can spend Val's Day with your loved ones without breaking the bank
You can spend Val's Day with your loved ones without breaking the bank

It used to be spoiling that special someone with heart-shaped chocolates and roses, but that is no longer the case, especially in Ghana.

Recommended articles

Now Valentine’s Day has evolved into one of the most lucrative shopping seasons.

This article is going to offer you five simple ways to be prudent with your finances this Valentine’s Day and not to come across as stingy to your partner.

Always remember that celebrating Valentine doesn't have to cost an arm or leg.

Below are 5 ways you can spend the day with your loved ones without breaking the bank.

  1. A night of nice music

A night of serene music, with food is perfect. Make it an unforgettable Val's date night.

  1. A cozy dinner/movie at home

A nice quiet dinner with a movie is the perfect way to go, this allows more intimacy and deeper insights into each other.

  1. Go for a drive

Drive around, chat and generally have a great time in each other's company.

  1. Get dressed up for a photo shoot

By all means dress the part for Valentine and take great pictures together; make it fun in your own ways.

  1. Give each other massages

A good old relaxing massage complete with scented candles and fine wines will not cost an arm and will leave both of you smelling great; eating each other up will be the only thing on your minds!

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

ICAO declares Ghana Card as e-Passport; can be used in 44,000 airports across the world

Ghana Card is now e-passport - ICAO declares

Video: Ghana Airport MD’s reaction when he heard of his sack while on duty

President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

Ghanaians to enjoy as GRA begins implementation of 6 tax reliefs

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Kyeman Baby online a place to get hospital delivery items hassle free for busy mums & parents in Ghana

Kyeman Baby online