Retirement planning includes identifying sources of income, sizing up expenses, implementing a savings program, and managing assets and risk.

However, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Databank Group, Kojo Addae-Mensah, most Ghanaian workers instead of enjoying a comfortable retirement, struggle to meet day-to-day expenses.

He noted that this stress is usually caused by mistakes many Ghanaian workers make during their working years.

The databank CEO outlined 7 mistakes most Ghanaian workers make that can cause their retirement.

He noted that people are still taking retirement for granted in Ghana. “People don’t start thinking about it [retirement] until they are about to retire.”

Mr. Addae-Mensah said retirement planning is still alien to most Ghanaians.

“Out of every 100 Ghanaians who reached age 60 [retirement age], only 2% can retire comfortably,” he quoted an actuarial research.

Here are 7 mistakes workers make that will affect their retirement;