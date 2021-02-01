Retirement planning includes identifying sources of income, sizing up expenses, implementing a savings program, and managing assets and risk.
However, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Databank Group, Kojo Addae-Mensah, most Ghanaian workers instead of enjoying a comfortable retirement, struggle to meet day-to-day expenses.
He noted that this stress is usually caused by mistakes many Ghanaian workers make during their working years.
The databank CEO outlined 7 mistakes most Ghanaian workers make that can cause their retirement.
He noted that people are still taking retirement for granted in Ghana. “People don’t start thinking about it [retirement] until they are about to retire.”
Mr. Addae-Mensah said retirement planning is still alien to most Ghanaians.
“Out of every 100 Ghanaians who reached age 60 [retirement age], only 2% can retire comfortably,” he quoted an actuarial research.
Here are 7 mistakes workers make that will affect their retirement;
- People fail to set a retirement goal - To retire comfortably, one needs to set a goal or target towards their retirement.
- Procrastinating retirement planning - This is self explanatory. Do not postpone retirement planning.
- Not checking retirement expenses - According to him people enjoy a lot of allowances and freebies while working and they fail to factor all these into their retirement planning
- Difference between Investment and savings and insurance - Insurance is different from investment.
- People don’t have a separate retirement fund/account - Do not combine your retirement account with emergencies and day-day accounts. Separate your retirement account from your day-to-day account.
- Know your risk appetite - Understand the kind of product or investment you put your money in. Ask all they necessary questions from the expert about an investment product before you sign up.
- Do carry debt into retirement - Make sure you have settled or paid up your debts/loans before retirement.