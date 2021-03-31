A-G’s report reveals 20 MDAs overrun budget by GH¢10.6bn

Meanwhile the report also revealed massive financial irregularities by government boards, corporations and other statutory institutions.

A total amount of GHS5,468,398,431 of financial irregularities was recorded by these institutions for the period ended 31 December 2019.

The audit, which was conducted in accordance with Article 187(2) of the 1992 Constitution, revealed that the following in terms of financial irregularities: Outstanding debtors/loan recoverable (GH¢4,859,727,984), cash irregularities (GH¢215,025,782), payroll irregularities (GH¢ 66,248,946), procurement irregularities (GH¢37,342,867), tax irregularities (GH¢199,651,868), stores irregularities (GH¢2,748,551), and contract irregularities (GH¢87,652,433).

According to the report, the total irregularities of GH¢5,468,398,431 included US$ 4,868,595.34 converted into cedis at the prevailing exchange rate of GH¢5.68 to the US$1 as of 31 December 2019, €299,202.40 converted into cedis at the prevailing exchange rate of GH¢6.37 to the €1 as of 31 December 2019 and £1,564.00 converted into cedis at the prevailing exchange rate of GH¢7.46 to £1 as of 31 December 2019.

The total irregularities figure of GH¢3,311,963,314 for 2015 decreased to GH¢718,085,208 in 2016.