According to the group known as the Accra Mall Tenants Association, the management of the Mall has failed to heed to their plea of reduction in rent.

The group protested on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 to register their plight.

They called on government to assist them to engage with management of the Mall over what they call exorbitant rent and service charges they pay to do business at the facility.

READ ALSO: Inflation falls to 10.5% in August - GSS Report

In an interview with Citi Business News, President of the Accra Mall Tenants Association, Rev John Baidoo Danquah, said they have been compelled to take this action because management of the Mall has refused to address their issues.

The group wants management of the mall to reduce rent for all tenants since the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on their businesses.

They also want government to stop the management of the Mall from charging rent in dollars as it flouts the Foreign Exchange Act of the country.

“For two years now, we have been trying to petition them to look into the agreement or the lease to rebate or to reduce the rent for us. They charge us in dollars which is against the laws of Ghana regarding businesses.We sell in cedis and they charge us in dollars. We pay compounding interest when you are not able to pay in full per a month, and so that is very debilitating to every business. We also employ close to about 2,000 workers, pay our taxes, and also pay our workers. With all of this, how are we supposed to survive even as the COVID-19 pandemic is also taking a toll on our businesses,” Rev John Baidoo Danquah said.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys Dome Market; about 30 shops affected

This is not the first time the Accra Mall Tenants Association, have demonstrated against how the facility is being managed.