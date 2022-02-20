Achimota Mall rewarding loyal shoppers in big 'Akyedie' campaign

“ARC is so grateful to our dedicated customers. One way of expressing gratitude to them is that, for the first time, we are giving away shopping vouchers worth as much as Ghc1,000 to as many customers as possible.

Pulse Ghana

This will happen on a weekly basis until the end of March,” Mr. Kobby Ampong, Marketing Manager announced to newsmen on Friday, adding that by the expiry of the campaign in March, the mall will fetch out the most regular customer for an extra Ghc 2,000 reward.

Any shopper who spends a minimum of Ghc 200 at any one or a number of ARC’s stores, is entitled to fill out an Entry Slip. Along with the completed slip, the customer’s purchase receipts are scanned and stored in the mall’s customer database.

The Entry Slips are subsequently entered into a box for a weekly draw, the lucky customer of which gets a Ghc 1,000 voucher for shopping at the mall.

“ARC Akyedie was conceived not only to say ‘Thank You’ to our loyal customers but also to bring some relief to as many patrons as possible after having braved through the tough post-yuletide months of January and February,” Centre Manager, Mrs. Olivia Torpey said of the campaign.

Over the past six years, Achimota Retail Centre, located at Dome off the Accra-Nsawam highway, has brought modern, secured retail shopping services and quality recreation to communities like Achimota, Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Kwabenya, Ashongman, and the entire north-eastern quarter of the capital.