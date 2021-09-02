Advertising and selling of unapproved body enhancement products prohibited - FDA

“... as part of its routine market surveillance and monitoring activities, it has noted with utmost concern how some companies are producing, selling and advertising body enhancements products with no authorisation from the authority and in contravention of the Public Health Act 2021 (Act 851),” the FDA statement noted.

The statement warned companies that perpetuate such acts to cease the production, manufacture, selling and advertisements of such products with immediate effect.

The FDA also said it will not hesitate to prosecute companies that are found to be flouting the law.

The authority noted that it will not relent on its mandate to protect the well-being of the consuming public while urging the public not to patronise such products, as their quality and safety cannot be guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the FDA on Friday, June 25, 2021 issued a notice informing the public of its plan to start the regulation of toothbrushes in Ghana. This groundbreaking effort in the FDA's regulatory activities is in the Authority's quest to continuously protect public health and safety in accordance with the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.

The types of toothbrushes to be regulated include, but not limited to manual toothbrush, powered toothbrush (battery and electric), specialized toothbrush (Interdental brush), chewable toothbrush and all other forms of toothbrush (chewing stick and chewing sponge).