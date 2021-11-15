Agric Minister dismisses claims of food prices increase

“That is a wrong perception. The statistics that we compiled in this ministry do not support that,” he said while speaking to the media in Accra over the weekend.

He opined that food prices are rather dropping, according to the ministry’s data and statistics.

“... The naysayers, including the former president [John Mahama] were saying there is going to be famine, but in fact we are on the cusp of a major boom in food production. To the extent that, if you monitor the Tamale market for instance, prices are tumbling and we are still at the beginning of the harvest,” he added.

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has warned Ghanaians to brace themselves for increments in food prices in the country.

In an interview with 3FM, General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh, said Ghana is in a harvest season but food prices are high on the market.