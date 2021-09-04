Akufo-Addo commissions $2.1m rubber processing plant under 1D1F

Commissioning the factory, at the commencement of his 2-day tour of the Western Region, President Akufo-Addo that the total investment for the factory is $2.1 million, with GCB Bank providing a $1.38 million loan facility to the company, under the 1D1F initiative being implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In addition, the factory has enjoyed import duty exemptions on the plant, equipment, and machinery from government which among other incentives, have been designed to boost the competitiveness of the companies operating under the 1D1F programme.

The factory, whose construction began on 10th February 2020, currently offers direct and indirect employment to over 1,340 employees, including out-growers, latex harvesters, farm maintenance workers and transporters.

The President noted that the siting of the factory in the Western Region will encourage more Ghanaians to cultivate natural rubber in the catchment area, as well as other neighbouring regions to feed the state-of-the-art factory.