Akufo-Addo directs GRA to stop rollout of benchmark value reversal for broader consultation

The decision is also to enable the concerns of traders to be adequately heard, before a final decision is taken on the matter.

Asaase Radio also revealed in its publication that the consultations have begun in earnest, with a consensus to be reached by January 17, 2021.

On January 2, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) issued a directive which stated that from January 4, 2022, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority will begin the effective implementation of the reversal of discounts on some specified category of goods.

Following this development, scores of aggrieved individuals decried the policy and called on government to rescind the decision accordingly.

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have also called for a reversal of its decision.