Akufo-Addo opens GHS175m Nestlé plant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the GH¢175.4 million state-of-the-art plant of Nestlé Ghana, located in Tema.

The new Infant Cereal Plant of Nestle Ghana in Tema.
The plant is manufacturing infant cereals for the domestic market, as well as for markets in other countries in Central and West Africa.

Akufo-Addo speaking at the event said this investment by a major multinational company does not only underscore the confidence that Nestlé and its shareholders have in the Ghanaian economy, but it is also a signal to the global business community that the Ghanaian economy is recovering to its pre-COVID-19 levels.

The event happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022,

Meanwhile, government is urging the private sector to come up with innovative products and services to satisfy the needs of their markets.

The remarks come at a time when businesses are complaining of the high cost of production in the country which is affecting the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.

According to the Bank of Ghana, confidence within Ghana’s business community is trending downwards.

We are confident that the private sector in partnership with government as exhibited in recent years will rise to the occasion to help the economy rebound strongly. The commissioning of this GH¢ 175 million state of the art plant to manufacture infant cereals for the domestic market as well as for 22 markets in other countries in Central and West Africa is a timely investment,’’ President Akufo-Addo said at the commissioning of the new Infant Cereal Plant of Nestle Ghana in Tema.

