Akufo-Addo opens GHS175m Nestlé plant

Akufo-Addo speaking at the event said this investment by a major multinational company does not only underscore the confidence that Nestlé and its shareholders have in the Ghanaian economy, but it is also a signal to the global business community that the Ghanaian economy is recovering to its pre-COVID-19 levels.

The event happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022,

Meanwhile, government is urging the private sector to come up with innovative products and services to satisfy the needs of their markets.

The remarks come at a time when businesses are complaining of the high cost of production in the country which is affecting the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.

According to the Bank of Ghana, confidence within Ghana’s business community is trending downwards.