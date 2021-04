President Akufo-Addo also noted that he wants the outcome of the forum to be devoid of partisan politics.

"We cannot have one part of the political divide campaigning for galamsey in the bush and the other waging an official fight against galamsey in the open.”

“It is absolutely crucial that the deliberations of this consultative dialogue be candid and devoid of partisanship or narrow parochial interests,” the he added.