Akufo-Addo’s affordable houses will cost between US$14k and US$42k

The studio house, covering 32 square meters, is the most affordable option priced at US$13,800. The one-bedroom house, spanning 48 square meters, will be sold at US$20,700. For those seeking larger accommodations, the two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses, measuring 80 square meters and 100 square meters respectively, are priced at US$34,500 and US$42,550.

The Ministry of Works and Housing clarified that developers cannot exceed the set price ceilings for the housing units but are allowed to sell below those fixed prices. This move aims to ensure affordability and accessibility for potential buyers.

The ministry further explained that the government has subsidized the cost of these housing units by providing land and on-site infrastructure, effectively making them affordable for the public. To ensure that this subsidy directly benefits the buyers, the government collaboratively worked with developers to agree on the price ceilings.

In the context of ongoing housing projects, Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, reiterated the government's commitment to completing initiatives from previous administrations, including the Saglemi project.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Pokuase Housing project under the National Affordable Housing Programme (NAHP), Mr. Asenso-Boakye emphasized the government's proactive approach to finalizing the Saglemi project, along with the Borteyman and Asokore Mampong projects, to protect public funds.

The minister highlighted that the private sector would be responsible for constructing all 8,000 housing units in the new Pokuase Housing project, thereby easing the financial burden on taxpayers.