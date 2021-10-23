Alan didn’t sell Komenda sugarcane farm to Akpeteshie distillers - Trade Ministry

“The Ministry did not have the legal capacity or authority to initiate, negotiate and conclude the sale and transfer of any stool land assigned to the Company.”

The ministry’s statement thus described the allegations that the minister/ministry sold some 125 acres of the farmland, in July 2018, to local farmers to distil local gin as absolute falsehood and maliciously intended to incite disaffection and mistrust against the Government, particularly the Minister.

In conclusion, the statement said, the Ministry assured the chiefs and people of the Komenda Traditional Area that the Factory would be brought back to productive operation, as reiterated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his recent tour of the Central Region.

A former Secretary to the Board of the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah had alleged that the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten sold 125-acres sugarcane farm meant for the Factory to Akpeteshie (local alcoholic drink) distillers.

According to him, the NPP government upon assuming office abandoned the project and the sugarcane nursery plantation was left to overgrow due to a lack of political will to operationalize the factory.

He further alleged that “In July 2018 Mr Kyerematen sold the 125-acre sugarcanes to Akpeteshie distillers.”

His comments came after the President Akufo-Addo recently stated in the Central Region that the decision by former president John Dramani Mahama to build the Komenda Sugar factory, without first establishing a sugarcane plantation, betrays every principle of construction.

Read the Ministry's full statement below: