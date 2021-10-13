RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Antoinette Kwofie: Meet MTN's first female Chief Finance Officer

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Board of Scancom PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs Antoinette Kwofie as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) effective October 1, 2021.

Antoinette Kwofie, MTN's new CFO
Antoinette Kwofie, MTN's new CFO

Mrs Kwofie was CFO of Absa Bank, a position which she held for over eight years. She joined Absa in 2007 where she held various roles including Finance Business Partner, Head of Business Performance and Analytics and Financial Controller, prior to her appointment as CFO in 2013.

Recommended articles

Prior to joining Absa, Mrs Kwofie worked in a variety of senior finance roles within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and as a Consultant with the advisory services arm of Ernst & Young in Ghana.

Mrs Kwofie is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK. She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.

Commenting on her appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said “I welcome Antoinette to the Y’ello family. She is the first female and the first Ghanaian to head the Finance Division of MTN Ghana.

“We look forward to working with her as we focus on building a platform business as part of our Ambition 2025 strategy to accelerate growth and unlock value in the coming years.”

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Names of 14 TOR staff interdicted over alleged stealing, disappearance of products

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Menzgold customers to get paid in December - Company outlines new road map

Menzgold to begin validating customers ahead of payment

NPA removes levies on petrol, LPG & diesel for two months to reduce prices

NPA removes levies on petrol, LPG & diesel for two months to reduce prices

Persons who issue dud cheques to face imprisonment of 5 years – BoG

Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison