Prior to joining Absa, Mrs Kwofie worked in a variety of senior finance roles within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and as a Consultant with the advisory services arm of Ernst & Young in Ghana.

Mrs Kwofie is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK. She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.

Commenting on her appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said “I welcome Antoinette to the Y’ello family. She is the first female and the first Ghanaian to head the Finance Division of MTN Ghana.