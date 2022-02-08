The company issued a statement on Tuesday, February 8, accepting to pay the fine imposed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor.
Appiatse explosion: We will pay $6 million fine - Maxam
Maxam Ghana Limited says it will pay the $6 million fine imposed by the government following the Appiatse explosion.
Maxam said although the breaches found did not cause the incident, the company had decided to pay the fine and comply with the measures imposed by the minister.
The company further explained that they did not believe they committed any regulatory breaches, but “to ensure the continuity of their business, and to be able to supply their customers and protect the employment” of their workers, they will pay the fine imposed by the minister.
The statement also said Maxam has agreed to pay the additional US$5 million due to their commitment to Ghana and its welfare.
The company has also pledged to ensure full compliance with the new regulatory measures announced by the minister to ensure that their operations are in accordance with the laws of Ghana and international best practises.
The fine followed an explosion that occurred on Thursday, January 20, when a truck carrying explosives from Maxam’s Iduapriem plant in Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines Ltd, was involved in an incident, leading to the death of 13 people and the destruction of the entire Appiatse community.
