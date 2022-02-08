Appiatse explosion: We will pay $6 million fine - Maxam

Maxam said although the breaches found did not cause the incident, the company had decided to pay the fine and comply with the measures imposed by the minister.

The company further explained that they did not believe they committed any regulatory breaches, but “to ensure the continuity of their business, and to be able to supply their customers and protect the employment” of their workers, they will pay the fine imposed by the minister.

The statement also said Maxam has agreed to pay the additional US$5 million due to their commitment to Ghana and its welfare.

The company has also pledged to ensure full compliance with the new regulatory measures announced by the minister to ensure that their operations are in accordance with the laws of Ghana and international best practises.