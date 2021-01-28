According to a report by BBC.com, Apple sales hit another record, as families got themselves the latest Apple phones, laptops and gadgets.

The BBC report indicated that sales in the last three months of 2020 hit more than $111bn (£81bn) - up 21% from 2019.

It is instructive to note that Apple’s gains come on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed more activity online, fuelling demand for new technology.

Apple now counts more than 1.65 billion active devices globally, including more than 1 billion iPhones.

Apple's gains follow the release of its new iPhone 12 suite of phones, which executives said had convinced a record number of people to switch to the company or upgrade from older models.

The firm said growth in China - where the pandemic has already loosened its grip on the economy - was particularly strong, helped in part by demand for phones compatible with new 5G networks.

Sales in the firm's greater China region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, jumped 57%. In Europe, sales rose 17%, and they rose 11% in the Americas.

"The products are doing very well all around the world," said Luca Maestri, Apple's chief financial officer. "As we look ahead into the March quarter, we've very optimistic."

