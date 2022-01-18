The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, is in court with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman.
Ato Forson charged for causing financial loss to state; granted Ghc3m self-recognisance bail
An Accra High Court has granted former deputy finance minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, a GHc3m self-recognisance bail after he pleaded not guilty to charges including “willfully causing financial loss to the Republic”.
The two others also pleaded not guilty.
In court on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Attorney General (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame who was in court together with his two deputies – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Diana Asonaba Dapaah and two State Attorneys did not oppose the grant of bail.
Except to urge the court to admit Dr Forson to a self recognisance bail because he is a public officer while the two others who are businessmen admitted bailing sums that will compel them to stand trial.
The case was adjourned to February 15, 2022.
They have been charged five counts in total. These are:
- wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic of Ghana, contrary to Section 179A (3) (a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29),
- abetment of crime, namely wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contrary to Sections 20 )1) and 179 A (3) (a) of the same Criminal Offences Act 1960,
- contravention of the Public Procumbent Act 2003 (Act 663), contrary to Section 92 (2)(b) of the said act, and
- intentionally misapplying public property, contrary to Section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act 1977 (SMCD 140).
