Ballooning freight charges killing us - Importers

According to Mr Awingobit, the authorities held no discussions with the importers ahead of the tariff hikes.

“So, we are questioning: why is that the local rep here representing the principal, are now introducing these local charges. It is unlawful, it has no merit”, he told Class FM on Friday, April 9, 2021.

“They are doing all this because, we, as a country, don’t know where we are positioning these local shipping companies to be regulated”, he argued.

“We are calling on the Transport Minister, he has to be bold enough, he has to have the balls to say: ‘Look, we have the Ghana Maritime Authority Shipping Act, (Act 630) for the Ghana Maritime Authority to regulate local shipping companies in this country”.