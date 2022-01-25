Banking sector crisis: Special Prosecutor probes banks collapse

In a statement from the office on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, said "Any official found culpable and complicit would be arrested and prosecuted.

"The OSP invites members of the public who have knowledge of the commission of corruption or corruption-related offences to lodge complaints with the OSP against any official in this regard."

The statement assured that informers, whistleblowers, and witnesses will be protected.

The banking crisis in the country was a severe crisis between August 2017 and January 2020.

Pulse Ghana

The Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of some banks in its bid to clean up the sector.