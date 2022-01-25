RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Banking sector crisis: Special Prosecutor probes banks collapse

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has launched a full-scale investigation into the banking and financial sector crisis, which led to the collapse of some banks and other financial institutions in the country.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor said the investigations target alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies.

Recommended articles

In a statement from the office on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, said "Any official found culpable and complicit would be arrested and prosecuted.

"The OSP invites members of the public who have knowledge of the commission of corruption or corruption-related offences to lodge complaints with the OSP against any official in this regard."

The statement assured that informers, whistleblowers, and witnesses will be protected.

The banking crisis in the country was a severe crisis between August 2017 and January 2020.

Office of the Special prosecutor statement
Office of the Special prosecutor statement Pulse Ghana

The Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of some banks in its bid to clean up the sector.

The BoG cited various reasons including capital adequacy ratio crisis, poor corporate governance, overexposure to related parties among others.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Despite, Ofori Sarpong partner government to establish new national airline

Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong

NIB embarks on voluntary layoff with attractive redundancy package

Managing Director of NIB, Mr Samuel Sarpong

BoG sack two new staff for presenting fake certificates

BoG governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

1000 Mobile Money transactions take place every second in Ghana – Finance Ministry

72% of Ghanaians trust mobile money more than financial institutions – Afrobarometer report