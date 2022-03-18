RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Bawumia led EMT has failed and lack ideas - John Jinapor

Evans Effah

The Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Economic Management Team.

According to the Minority in Parliament, the Bawumia-led EMT has failed woefully and have not lived up to expectation.

Indeed you wake up today and you don’t even know how you’re going to make ends meet. And instead of this government sitting up and thinking out of the box, all that we hear is that they do not control world market pricing. The petrol we buy today is on account of the depreciation of the cedi. We control the cedi here. The EMT under Dr. Bawumia has failed woefully, indeed they’ve run out of ideas,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ranking Member told the media on Friday.

He further explained that the President must dissolve the Economic Management Team immediately over the wobbling cedi.

The Minority also opined that the rising prices of fuel in the country is as a result of the depreciation of the local currency rather than rising prices of crude on the international market.

Mr. Jinapor, asked the government to use the windfall from oil export to cushion Ghanaian consumers.

This government has been a monumental failure,” he added.

This morning the exchange rate – the dollar to cedi is trading at 8.5 Ghana cedi. The Ghanaian cedi today is the worst in terms of performance with other major currencies. The price of diesel at the pump is over 40 cedis per gallon. That is the true state of the Ghanaian economy today. Workers, Teachers, drivers, MPs, and market women are really suffering,” he stated.

Mr. Jinapor also called on the government to use part of the reserves from the energy sector levies, especially the Price Stabilization Levy to cushion Ghanaians to bring down the escalating oil prices.

