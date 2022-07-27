BoG denies printing GH¢22 billion fresh notes without parliamentary approval

According to him, the Central Bank has perpetuated illegality that has to be handled.

He said "Between January and June 2022, the Minister responsible for Finance and the government went to the Central Bank, and they encouraged the BoG to print money worth GH¢22 billion. They have printed GH¢22 billion fresh money without the knowledge of Parliament and without informing all of us."

Addressing the press after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the mid-year budget and economic policy of the government to Parliament, Ato Forson mentioned the brand new forex has resulted in the excessive inflation being witnessed within the country.

But the Central Bank in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, said Dr. Ato Forson's claim could not be farther from the truth.

It explained that "Appendix 2A of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review document, under Financing, out of the total financing of GHC28.12 billion, an amount of GH¢22.04 billion was captured under BoG...This is the amount being referred to by the Ranking Member as BoG's printing of currency to support the budget."

The Bank of Ghana said it deemed it necessary to provide clarity on the issue and to set the records straight.

Read the BoG's statement below:

The amount of GH¢22.04 billion represents net claims on the Government, and not new currency printed to support the Government's budget.

The net claims of GH¢22.04 billion have the following four components:

1. GoG Stocks and bonds sold by commercial banks to Bank of Ghana under repurchase agreements, by which banks routinely manage their liquidity positions;

2. IMF SDR allocation disbursed to Government through the Bank of Ghana;

3. Draw-down of Government’s own deposits held with the Bank of Ghana;

4. Negative balance on Government’s account with Bank of Ghana at a point in time, and self-liquidated as new Government deposits are credited to the account.

First, there is an amount of GH¢1.6 billion which reflects GoG Stocks and bonds sold by commercial banks to the Bank of Ghana under repurchase agreements.

These bonds, held by a commercial bank since 2021 were purchased by the Bank of Ghana to provide liquidity to the bank, under a repurchase agreement that required the bank to buy back these bonds at a later date.

Having purchased these bonds on the secondary market as a secondary transaction, the Bank of Ghana's holdings of GoG bonds increased by GH¢1.6 billion, not because it had lent money to Government, but because it had purchased a GoG bond originally purchased by the bank for investment purposes.

As part of its function of providing liquidity to the banking sector, the Bank of Ghana routinely enters into similar agreements (Repos and Reverse Repos) with commercial banks that hold Government bonds and require liquidity to meet short-term obligations.

These arrangements do not represent lending to the Government by the Bank of Ghana. The proceeds of bonds purchased from banks, go to those banks and not to Government. Once the Bank of Ghana purchases such bonds from banks, it holds them until the maturity of the bonds, unless they are repurchased by the banks.

Second, GH¢6.2 billion of the amount reflects the on-lending of IMF SDR resources to Government, in line with the overall objective of the special SDR operation by the IMF. IMF resources are usually meant for Balance of Payments support, and it goes directly to the central banks.

However, in this particular instance, the special SDR allocation by the IMF was designed to provide budget support to countries to help address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Bank of Ghana received an additional SDR allocation of SDR 707.3 million (US$1.001 billion). In line with the broader objectives of the special SDR allocations, the Bank of Ghana on-lent the additional resources to the Government.

This was approved by Parliament in the 2022 Budget presentation. The amount of SDRs so far extended to the budget amounts to GH¢6.2 billion.

In addition, an amount of GH¢2.85 billion reflects a drawdown on the Government’s own deposits held with the Bank of Ghana.

These include statutory funds such as the GET FUND, National Health insurance, District Assembly Common Fund, and the Sinking Fund. Also included are donor-related funds as well as the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) operational accounts with the Bank of Ghana.

The residual amount of GH¢11.4 billion included in the GH¢22.04 billion represents an overdrawn balance on the Government’s treasury main account held with the Bank of Ghana as of the reporting date.

Overdrafts of this nature occur from time to time, as the auction system has been designed to ensure same-day settlement of maturities and interest payments, once the auction is concluded.

This guarantee of same-day settlement of maturities and interest payments, which has always been part of the auction system, has underpinned the development of the local currency bond market. With such a guarantee, on occasions when there have been uncovered auctions, maturities are automatically settled and then reconciliation is done with Government.

Incoming Government cash deposits are then used automatically to liquidate such overdrawn balances on a rolling and continuous basis.

The current gap of GH¢11.4 billion reflects the net amount of the gap at the end of June 2022. This balance is cleared regularly. Any outstanding balance has to be cleared by the end of the year.