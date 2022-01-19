BoG sack two new staff for presenting fake certificates

“As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the BoG also denied social media reports that it has sacked about 90% of its new recruits.

According to the Bank, that information in the public domain is false and meant to mislead and misinform the public.

“It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates,” the BoG said.