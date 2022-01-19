RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

BoG sack two new staff for presenting fake certificates

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has confirmed the dismissal of two of its new staff over the presentation of fake certificates as part of their employment documentation.

BoG governor, Dr. Ernest Addison
BoG governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

The central bank did not make the names of the culprits public.

Recommended articles

As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the BoG also denied social media reports that it has sacked about 90% of its new recruits.

According to the Bank, that information in the public domain is false and meant to mislead and misinform the public.

It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates,” the BoG said.

The Bank of Ghana wishes to put on record that dismissals are a regular Human Resources management function for staff whose conduct is unsatisfactory or have committed an offence, as stipulated in the Bank’s handbook on Human Resource Policies,” the statement concluded.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Fuel prices go up predicted by COPEC

Total Oil has increased the price of diesel per litre from GHC6.85 to GHC7.05

Video: Check out the new private jet lounge at KIA

See new private jet lounge at Kotoka International Airport

Scam Alert: SEC warns Ghanaians against new scheme offering 50% profit in 10 days

Securities-and-Exchange-Commission

Fitch downgrades Ghana to B-; forecasts a grim economy

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.