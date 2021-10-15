BoG warns public against 64th anniversary promo in its name

The bank stated categorically that it is not running any -64th-anniversary promotion of any kind.

Any individual or entity that participates in such or similar scheme does so at their own peril, according to the Bank of Ghana.

Read the BoG's public notice below;

The bank further cautioned the public against a money-doubling scheme.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has said it has identified a money-doubling scheme operating in Ghana under the pseudonym ‘Worldremit’, which the central bank describes as a scam.

The BoG in a statement issued on Thursday, October 14, 2021, said that the fraudulent copy of the fintech “encourages customers to select preferred packages, following which a code is generated by the fraudsters with which they obtain the WhatsApp accounts of their victims for spurious purposes”.