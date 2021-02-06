A joint statement from the two countries said: “Today Ghana and the UK are pleased to announce that they have finalised negotiations on a new Interim Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement. This Agreement will provide for duty-free and quota-free access for Ghana to the UK market and preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters to the Ghanaian market.

“The Agreement will enter into effect following the completion of relevant internal procedures required in both Ghana and the UK.”

It comes after negotiators finalised the outline of a deal on December 31.

Since then both sides have been working to come to an agreement on the finer details of the pact.

Ms Truss’s department has signed more than 60 trade deals over the past 18 months, more than any country has ever achieved within the same time period.

At the start of the year the Minister outlined a bold vision in the House of Commons to turbocharge the UK’s trade with international partners.

She said: “In under two years we have agreed trade deals covering 63 countries, plus the EU that account for £885billion.

“That is unprecedented. No other country has ever negotiated so many trade deals simultaneously.

“In 2021 we will be adding to these deals.”

The agreement with Ghana is expected to be signed shortly and comes ahead of anticipated pacts with Australia and New Zealand.