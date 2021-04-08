5 tips to make wise investments during this volatile COVID period

Look for red flags

Many investors see that a stock is at a low price and think they can make money as the market adjusts. However, some businesses might be too far gone, meaning they'll never bounce back after COVID-19. "Look to see how the company is doing during the pandemic," Kang said. "Check its revenue. Unless I specifically recommend a stock that's struggling, it's best to avoid it."

Buy when the market is low

The value of stocks went way down at the end of the pandemic, but are currently much higher after the election. It's possible that the market will adjust and prices will go down again. "Try to use your money to buy stocks when prices are low, especially when you're day trading. This will give you the best returns."

Pulse Ghana