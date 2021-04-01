Business tips: How to create multiple streams of income

operations. In 2019, he created DialHawk, his favorite program yet. It’s a call tracking

software for small businesses and marketing agencies.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

James thinks diversifying your income is very important. “When you have many

different ways to make income, you never have to worry that you’ll suddenly lose

everything,” explains James. “You can make money in both passive and active ways

that allow you to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.”

James talks about this in-depth in his book and on his YouTube channel if you want

to learn more about diversifying your income. When you follow his advice to the