According to the Minister, this initiative is to alleviate the hardships on Ghanaians due to COVID-19.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced this reduction in parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020, when he presented the Mid-year budget review statement.

Addressing the august House, he noted, “In the short term, we will reduce the CST from 9% to 5% to reduce the cost of communication services to the consumer as more and more people work remotely and utilize online services.”

He urged telecommunication providers to adhere to the directive and reduce the tariffs for consumers.

“We will count on the Telcos to match this reduction in the CST by reducing their tariffs. This is important for our youth, entrepreneurs and the burgeoning FINTEC industry.”

The government in 2019 increased the Communication Service Tax to nine percent from the initial six percent.