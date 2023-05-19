According to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) the upward adjustment of water tariff is in cognisance of the cost of electricity, increased volume or cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, exchange rate, and inflation.
PURC approves new tariff: Consumers to pay more for water from June 1
Ghanaians and consumers will pay more for water from the Ghana Water Company Limited effective June 1, 2023.
“In taking this decision, the commission took cognizance of the cost of electricity, increased volume cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate and inflation,” PURC announced in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18.
“The Commission will continue to monitor the operations of the utility service providers to ensure value for money and quality service delivery,” it added.
The PURC has also announced a 18.36% increase in electricity and natural gas tariffs for all consumer groups following its review of the second quarter of 2023.
The PURC explained that the decision for the increase in electricity tariffs was taken to prevent prolonged power outages.
Implementation of the new rate for electricity also takes effect from June 1.
Meanwhile, the Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism seeks to track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining natural gas and electricity tariffs.
