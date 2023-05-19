PURC approves new tariff: Consumers to pay more for water from June 1

“In taking this decision, the commission took cognizance of the cost of electricity, increased volume cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate and inflation,” PURC announced in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the operations of the utility service providers to ensure value for money and quality service delivery,” it added.

The PURC has also announced a 18.36% increase in electricity and natural gas tariffs for all consumer groups following its review of the second quarter of 2023.

The PURC explained that the decision for the increase in electricity tariffs was taken to prevent prolonged power outages.

Implementation of the new rate for electricity also takes effect from June 1.