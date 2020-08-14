The former NDC flagbearer aspirant said the youth should stop relying on successive governments to create jobs for them.
According to him, the over-dependence of Ghana’s youth on government jobs is what has led to the high rate of unemployment in the country.
Speaking to Class News on the sidelines of a forum organised by the African Business Centre for Developing Education on the theme: ‘Corporate Support For Educational Initiatives in the COVID-19 Environment’, the former Education and Trades Minister said: “It’s easy to underestimate the value of the importance of numerous skills.”
Skills like refrigeration and automotive and so many products that the youth of today can also master”.
“There are so many avenues now for young people to make a living so there is no need for anybody to sit on their oars and bemoan the fact that they don't have employment because they want the government or a big company to give employment to them but what about their talents. You have to look at yourself and God-given abilities and do something with it”, he added.