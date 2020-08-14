The former NDC flagbearer aspirant said the youth should stop relying on successive governments to create jobs for them.

According to him, the over-dependence of Ghana’s youth on government jobs is what has led to the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking to Class News on the sidelines of a forum organised by the African Business Centre for Developing Education on the theme: ‘Corporate Support For Educational Initiatives in the COVID-19 Environment’, the former Education and Trades Minister said: “It’s easy to underestimate the value of the importance of numerous skills.”

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Skills like refrigeration and automotive and so many products that the youth of today can also master”.

“There are so many avenues now for young people to make a living so there is no need for anybody to sit on their oars and bemoan the fact that they don't have employment because they want the government or a big company to give employment to them but what about their talents. You have to look at yourself and God-given abilities and do something with it”, he added.