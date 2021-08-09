The group said "We are clear in our minds that the transactions if approved will shortchange Ghana.

"Therefore we request Parliament to intervene given that the deal has already gone through all the relevant branches of the Executive ostensible glossing over important threats of the transaction to the country's fiscal situation."

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) wants to acquire stakes in two oil blocks—a 37% share in the Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) operated by Aker Energy and a 70% stake in the South Deep Water Tano( DWT/CTP) field operated by AGM Petroleum.

The deal, according to the Ministry of Energy, will result in the formation of a joint operating company with Aker Energy, AGM, and GNPC Explorco, the operating subsidiary of the state oil company, as partners.

The GNPC is counting on Norway’s Aker and the United State's AGM to build the muscles of GNPC Explorco, to become a profitable operator–exploring and drilling oil.