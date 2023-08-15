ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Data Protection Laws: Quick Credit, Marwako et al under scrutiny for alleged breaches

Evans Effah

An enforcement initiative targeting data protection breaches has led to the questioning of officials from three companies by the Data Protection Commission.

Enforcement of Data Protection Laws: Three Companies Under Scrutiny for Alleged Breaches
Enforcement of Data Protection Laws: Three Companies Under Scrutiny for Alleged Breaches

The companies implicated in these alleged violations are Hisense Ghana Limited, Quick Loan and Micro-Investments Limited, and Marwako Fast Food.

Recommended articles

Among the companies, Quick Credit Investment and Micro-Credit Limited, known for providing loans with interest to customers, has come under scrutiny for its purported violation of the Data Protection Act 2012. The Commission's intervention followed a customer's complaint regarding breaches of privacy allegedly caused by the company's actions.

At the center of the issue is Quick Credit Investment and Micro-Credit Limited's alleged practice of publicly disclosing the names of defaulting customers without obtaining proper consent—a direct violation of the Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843). The Act explicitly prohibits such actions, emphasizing the significance of safeguarding individuals' personal information.

To address the allegations and explore potential remedies, the Data Protection Commission engaged in discussions with officials from Quick Credit Investment and Micro-Credit Limited. The Commission has further instructed the company to participate in a meeting by the end of the workday on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press briefing, Quinton Akrobeto, the Director for Regulatory and Compliance at the Data Protection Commission, shed light on the seriousness of the situation. He revealed that the complaint leading to this investigation was submitted by a lawyer representing one of the affected company's clients.

"We will be expecting them at the Police Headquarters for further interrogation," said Mr. Akrobeto. "We received a complaint about their non-compliance, and how they are processing personal data against their customers, so we received a complaint from one lawyer who wrote in respect of their client, and it is upon that that we have followed up to this place."

Mr. Akrobeto went on to explain that the alleged actions of these companies have caused distress to their customers, involving harassment that extends to their homes and places of worship. These actions, he emphasized, infringe upon individuals' right to privacy.

Aside from Quick Credit Investment and Micro-Credit Limited, officials from two other companies have also been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into potential breaches of data protection regulations. The Data Protection Commission's enforcement exercise underscores the commitment to upholding data privacy laws and ensuring that individuals' personal information is treated with the utmost care and respect.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa

The 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

Dar es Salaam

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenyan shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history