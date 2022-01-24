Despite, Ofori Sarpong partner government to establish new national airline

The report further indicated that the duo have also submitted the required documents for the first phase of the regulatory processes leading to the granting of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The two licenses are required by the aviation sector regulator, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to be able to operate as an airline in Ghana.

AviationGhana sources say, Ashanti Airlines has already made their intention to partner the government to establish a new home-based carrier known to the committee established by the Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, to vet all proposals for the initiative.

“Their proposal looks good and ambitious. The good thing is that they are not waiting to just partner the government, they are going ahead with all processes to start operations in Ghana as an airline,” a source with knowledge about the issue told AviationGhana.

Ashanti Airlines, thus, becomes one of the two local-investor-backed companies seeking to partner the government. The other potential local partner being JNH Group.

The Despite Group is one of the biggest media companies in Ghana and also owns a number of non-media related businesses in the finance and food and beverage sectors.

Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010, following the demise of Ghana Airways in 2004.