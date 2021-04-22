Developers in Vogue seek consensus on the role of web technology for digital transformation of economy

Based on the feedback we received last year on our new and decentralized approach to our stakeholder engagements, we did want to continue on that same target. This meeting has proven to be essential for growth, sustainability, and positive.

The meeting among other outcomes is focused on driving conversations on the local level and ideating key solutions and bridging the skills gap.

This engagement is pivotal to delivering a policy document that would feed into the development of a well-structured and informed curriculum and ultimately, a roadmap for achieving a local digital economy through a digital media transformation in Ghana.

Objectives:

1. To create a collaborative and consultative platform for stakeholders to drive the digital transformation of the local economy to achieve sustainable development through digital skills and entrepreneurship.

2. To inform and identify current markets needs of industries/companies/job market and skills gaps. This will help single out the needed intervention to help bridge/eliminate the gap.

3. To facilitate and deepen relationships and collaboration among local players, to forge a focused agenda in the area of job creation for the youth, and foster ecosystem synergy.

4. To formulate local actionable relevant policies and strategies to further policy advocacy and strategic engagement with regional policymakers.

For Further Information Please Contact

Name: Developers in Vogue

Tel: 0555552836

Email: code@developersinvogue.org

About Developers in Vogue

Developers in Vogue provides training, job placement/business incubation for African women who are interested in taking up careers in the tech ecosystem.

Some of the women from our community have gone to take on full-time and internship roles in Microsoft, Vodafone, Agrocenta, Hubtel, DreamOval, QodeHub, Zipline, Stanbic and others.