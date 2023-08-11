ADVERTISEMENT
Digital platform to empower entrepreneurs launched

Evans Effah

A platform aimed at boosting business transactions of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has been launched.

Wewire, is designed to eliminate complexities and inefficiencies associated with cross-border payments.

We understand the struggles faced by SMEs operating in diverse regions, and we are excited to introduce a solution. Our mission at Wewireis to revolutionise African businesses,” the Founder and CEO of Wewire, Eben Ghanneysaid at the launch.

Solution

He added that, in recent years, the continent had experienced a rapid proliferation of digital instant payment solutions.

However, many of these solutions are not interoperable with each other, and even less so across borders.

As Africa works towards building the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), interoperability of cross-border instant payment solutions will be vital to increasing trade,” Mr Ghanney said.

He continued, “Solutions such as ours, made by Africans solving African problems, will help actualise the AfCFTA policy and ensure that its benefits extend to small-scale traders, many of whom are women.

In an interview on the sideline of the launch, Mr Ghanney mentioned that the platform was a borderless transaction where businesses overcome geographical barriers by enjoying seamless payment transactions across Africa, America, and Europe.

We are secured and reliable, we have competitive exchange rates, simplify the payment process, reduce administrative burdens for businesses,” Mr Ghanney noted.

Wewire

Launched in April 2022, Wewire is a multi-currency payment platform designed to empower businesses engaged in international trade.

With its advanced features and strategic partnerships, Wewire unlocks borderless banking, making cross-border transactions seamless, secure, and cost-effective.

“As Africa works towards building the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), interoperability of cross-border instant payment solutions will be vital to increasing trade,”

