Disregard mandatory ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ policy for international travelers – NIC

According to the reports this new ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ scheme would take effect by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Three Ghanaian insurance companies, GLICO Insurance, Enterprise Insurance, and State Insurance Company PLC (SIC) are said to have been contracted to lead the rollout of the new policy.

But in a swift and contrasting response, the regulator of insurance companies and schemes has advised the public to “disregard” the reports making rounds on social media.

“It has come to the notice of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) that a publication on the above-mentioned product which is purported to be mandatory for all international travelers arriving in Ghana effective end of first quarter 2022 is being circulated”.