On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, there were widespread reports of a compulsory insurance scheme for international travelers who arrive at the Kotoka International Airport.
Disregard mandatory ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ policy for international travelers – NIC
The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has rejected claims of a supposed mandatory ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ for all international travelers arriving in Ghana.
According to the reports this new ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ scheme would take effect by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Three Ghanaian insurance companies, GLICO Insurance, Enterprise Insurance, and State Insurance Company PLC (SIC) are said to have been contracted to lead the rollout of the new policy.
But in a swift and contrasting response, the regulator of insurance companies and schemes has advised the public to “disregard” the reports making rounds on social media.
“It has come to the notice of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) that a publication on the above-mentioned product which is purported to be mandatory for all international travelers arriving in Ghana effective end of first quarter 2022 is being circulated”.
“The NIC wishes to advise the general public that the said ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ has not been approved by the Commission and as such any publication to that effect should be disregarded,” the NIC statement stated.
