$3billion bailout: Ghana gets approval from IMF executive board

According to a report by Graphic Business, the Board unanimously approved Ghana's programm over the next three years at a meeting in Washington today, May 17, 2023.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Ghana's $3billion financial support request.
The report further indicated that IMF has announced that a virtual press conference will be held on Thursday, [May 18], to provide journalists with insights into the outcomes of the Executive Board meeting concerning Ghana's request for an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement.
The press briefing will feature key participants including Stephane Roudet, the IMF Mission Chief for Ghana; Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Minister of Finance; Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; and Tatiana Mossot, Senior Communications Officer at the IMF.
