E-levy: Government to hold town hall meeting in Koforidua today

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

The town hall meeting will be addressed by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The forum will also be attended by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.

The Town Hall Meeting is being organised by the Ministry of Information and will be live on various television networks in the country as well as the Ministry’s social media pages.