E-levy: Govt is making over GHS1 million a day from just one charging entity – GRA

In an interview on Accra based Joy FM, Mr. Amoako said: “The letters we sent to the charging entities were that, after every 48 hours, they should send us the Money. So our first Money should have come on Tuesday, but it didn’t come then we went to Wednesday and we saw some making attempts. So on Thursday, we went on our internal system [the Tax Application System] and we saw the invoices and we collated the invoices.”

“As of the close of Thursday, we had had the invoice of a number of charging entities and one of the charging entities which owns more than 70% of the population had in excess of GH₵1million for just one day. So assuming all the others are not paying and this entity alone sends GH₵1million every day for 30 days. This means we are getting GH₵30million per month from just one charging entity.”

Pulse Ghana

The e-levy was rolled out by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 1, 2022, after the E-levy Bill was passed by Parliament and subsequently assented to by President Akufo-Addo.

The levy will apply to mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same electronic money issuer and mobile money transfers from an account on one electronic money issuer to a recipient on another electronic money issuer.

Others are; transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts and transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts