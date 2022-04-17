E-levy won't affect ATM withdrawals at the bank — Ghanaians told

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the government introducing an E-levy in the 2022 budget was to "widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector".

The tax has sparked a whole lot of controversy among Ghanaians and is estimated to bring in nearly $7 billion in income for the government of Ghana.

After the Minority in Parliament walked out, the Majority in Parliament authorized the E-levy, claiming that the tax is a tool to intensify the hardship of the impoverished Ghanaians.

The bill was passed at a lower rate of 1.50%.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has already indicated that its structures have been updated and are ready to ensure revenue collection.

The government will from May 1, 2022, charge a 1.50% rate on the E-levy that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

Daily transactions of the E-levy will cover the following:

Transfers of mobile money between accounts with the same electronic money issuer (EMI) Mobile money transfers from one EMI account to a recipient on a different EMI Transfers between the bank and mobile money accounts Transfers between mobile money and bank accounts Bank transfers from one person’s bank account to another person’s bank account using a digital platform or application.

The E-levy will not affect