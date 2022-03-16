In an interview on Joy News, the ECG noted that these two state institutions may be disconnected from the national grid if they fail to pay their ¢421,038.02 debt.
ECG threatens to cut Finance Ministry, EOCO’s power over unpaid electricity bills
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has hinted that it will soon cut power to the Finance Ministry and Economic and Organised Crime Office(EOCO) in the ongoing national disconnection exercise.
“We have the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication Data, UN Development Programme and EOCO and Internal Audit,” ECG disconnection task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw stated.
This revelation comes after the task force on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, disconnected the power supply to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and parts of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), which owed over ¢48 million.
The ECG disconnection task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw, said that no indebted institution will be spared during the revenue mobilisation exercise.
“So, as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that.
“By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders,” he said.
Mr Siaw further mentioned the public and private entities next in line for possible disconnections should they fail to clear their debt as soon as possible.
The task force has been embarking on an aggressive revenue mobilisation drive in a desperate bid to recover millions of cedis owed by public and private institutions.
