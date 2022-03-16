ECG threatens to cut Finance Ministry, EOCO’s power over unpaid electricity bills

“We have the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication Data, UN Development Programme and EOCO and Internal Audit,” ECG disconnection task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw stated.

This revelation comes after the task force on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, disconnected the power supply to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and parts of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), which owed over ¢48 million.

The ECG disconnection task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw, said that no indebted institution will be spared during the revenue mobilisation exercise.

“So, as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that.

“By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders,” he said.

Mr Siaw further mentioned the public and private entities next in line for possible disconnections should they fail to clear their debt as soon as possible.