Economic disaster ahead if Parliament fails to pass E-levy - Ken Ofori-Atta

“If we don’t do this E-levy, we are just pushing ourselves in a way that would potentially end up in such a disaster. There was a warning because last week was a very difficult week for the country,” he noted at a town hall meeting in Koforidua where the government tried to convince the public to support the tax policy.

He continued “last week we got downgraded by Fitch because they do not believe we could raise the revenues that we had forecasted because we were fighting about E-levy. So we need to moderate that because the consequences are quick.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta also called on Ghanaians to recognize the enormous gains the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) comes with and push Members of Parliament (MPs) to pass it.

He added that the nation would be exhibiting a truly “free independent nation of pride with the three pillars of political independence, economic emancipation and spiritual elevation that would occur for us as a country” if E-levy is passed.