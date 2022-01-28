According to the minister, if Ghanaians do not push their legislators to vote in support of the e-levy, the country’s economic gains will stall.
Economic disaster ahead if Parliament fails to pass E-levy - Ken Ofori-Atta
Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has warned of a possible economic disaster if Parliament does not pass the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).
“If we don’t do this E-levy, we are just pushing ourselves in a way that would potentially end up in such a disaster. There was a warning because last week was a very difficult week for the country,” he noted at a town hall meeting in Koforidua where the government tried to convince the public to support the tax policy.
He continued “last week we got downgraded by Fitch because they do not believe we could raise the revenues that we had forecasted because we were fighting about E-levy. So we need to moderate that because the consequences are quick.”
Mr. Ofori-Atta also called on Ghanaians to recognize the enormous gains the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) comes with and push Members of Parliament (MPs) to pass it.
He added that the nation would be exhibiting a truly “free independent nation of pride with the three pillars of political independence, economic emancipation and spiritual elevation that would occur for us as a country” if E-levy is passed.
Meanwhile, a meeting between the government and the Minority in Parliament held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, over the controversial E-Levy ended inconclusively.
